The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3: A showdown

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3, and the final season keeps truckin’ along. So what are some of the stories going to be?

Well, if there is one thing that we know from watching decades of Danny McBride on-screen, it is that he excels at doing big, comedic confrontations. It does feel like one of those is coming for a story that is currently titled “To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope.” Some sort of revenge plot is in the works, but what will it look like? With this being the last chapter, it does give the entire team a chance to write without consequences. Sure, you can argue that everyone involved always does that, but we tend to think that this is a little bit different.

Below, you can get the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what is ahead:

When their archrivals encroach on Gemstone territory, Jesse prepares to strike back, while Kelvin receives an honor.

Clearly, HBO is not going to give away much, but we realistically tend to think that with each passing week, we are going to get less and less when it comes to insight in advance. We expect the plot for the whole family to move forward but at the same time, the comedy to be as unrelenting as possible. What has made this show so effective, perhaps even more so than McBride’s previous works, is that you have a reality here that actually feels like it could exit in our day-to-day lives. Sure, everything is gaudy and mad, but haven’t you seen some of the mega-church controversies over the years?

