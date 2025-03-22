is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 22, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we would love nothing more than to get another new installment soon. After all, the show was off last week!

Well, this is where we do swoop in here and present what we would describe as both good news and bad. Let’s start with the latter: There is no installment on the air tonight. However, you are going to be seeing the late-night installment back sooner rather than later. The plan here is for there to be an episode on March 29, one that will mark the debut of Anora star Mikey Madison as host. This is a chance for the series to dive more into pop-culture and even if you haven’t see the Oscar-winning film, we do tend to think there will still be a lot of appeal here in general.

The musical guest for this episode is going to be Morgan Wallen, and we know that this will mark a run of three new episodes taking place over the course of three weeks. We know that the show loves to do these sort of runs and at this point, we’re just glad that for the 50th anniversary season, this is not a show that is altogether inclined in slowing things down at all.

We know that we are on the other side of the anniversary special but even with that in mind, we really do hope that there is still a big celebration leading into the finale. At this point, let’s cross our fingers and hope that there’s going to be a chance to see some sort of notable alumni host the finale, which we are currently expecting to take place at some point in May.

