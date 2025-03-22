9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: Will Tommy return again?

Following his big appearance on this past 9-1-1 season 8 episode, is there a reasonably good chance that Tommy will return again? We know that this is a character who holds many functions within this world, and we know that a prominent one is a one-time love interest of Buck’s. On this past episode in particular, we do think he is causing him to reevaluate the nature of his relationship with Eddie.

In the end, though, we recognize that there are other reasons for him to be a part of this greater world — and that may be a huge factor in how you see him again.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Tim Minear had the following to say about another Tommy appearance that is coming up:

You’ll see him again this season, but what I would say is that Tommy has a function in this universe that isn’t just to be Buck’s bed buddy, right? Tommy is a former part of the 118, and Tommy has particular skills that other characters don’t, and those skills will come into play very shortly.

We’ll have to wait and see what Tommy’s purpose is here, it also feels like the perfect time to remind everyone that you are also going to be seeing Eddie at some point moving forward, as well. The character may be off in Texas at the moment, but this does not mean that you are going to be seeing the end of his story, at least for now. We do think there is a good chance that he could come back to California, but is Christopher going to join him? This is one of the larger mysteries we are left to think about, at least for now…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

