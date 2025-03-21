9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Maddie’s night terrors

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, we do recognize that there are a lot of people out there who are eager and/or desperate to get more information about the Buck – Eddie dynamic, especially based on the way in which the last episode wrapped up. However, the promo for what lies ahead does not give that much away on that … and instead puts the focus more on Maddie, who seems to want to return to work.

Unfortunately, this is where we’re going to say that things are not going to be straightforward for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, largely because they never are. Is she about to be derailed by night terrors, of all things? There is a case to be made that this is going to be the case. There is something about these that is driving her to get back to work but while there, is she starting to feel symptoms similar to some of the people calling in for help?

On paper, you may be sitting back and thinking that what we are seeing here is almost science fiction. However, there may actually be a reasonable explanation for this known as a conversion disorder. This is actually something that was explored a lot on an Apple TV+ series in Before that aired not too long ago — that may not be what’s going on within the 9-1-1 world but at the same time, it at least feels like something that you can make a fair argument for.

If nothing else, we tend to think this preview solidifies further that there are going to be more super-crazy things coming … and we just hope you are ready.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

