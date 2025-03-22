The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: EP on the ‘rebellion’ instead

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to premiere on Hulu sooner rather than later. Also, things are going to be getting pretty darn epic. How can they not be when you consider where things stand at present?

At this point, we are entering the final chapter of June’s story — or, at least June’s story through that lens. The fate of Elisabeth Moss’ character remains unclear, though we also know that a follow-up story in The Testaments is coming down the line.

If you saw the trailer already for the upcoming season, then you likely know what is front and center — a possible rebellion that could change everything at Gilead. However, does that mean that the horrific empire will fall? Nothing is confirmed.

For now, all we can say is that the battle will wage. Speaking further right now to TV Insider, here is at least some of what executive producer and showrunner Yahlin Chang had to say:

“This is the season where our characters and the people of Gilead — and specifically the women of Gilead — have had enough … They stand up and declare, ‘No more.’ They’ve been through trauma. They’ve been through hell. But they really find the strength in themselves to really take it to the man and to fight back. … They’re pushed to the limit, and they and they’re going to rise up and rebel. So the theme is rebellion. We finally, finally get to full-scale rebellion.”

This is easily going to be one of the more violent and strategic seasons we’ve seen so far and in the end, you can argue that we are in the midst of an epic underdog story. We are beyond eager to see where the story ends, as we certainly do not think it will be predictable.

