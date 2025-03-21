Severance season 2 finale: Gwendoline Christie on goat sacrifice

Following the end of the Severance season 2 finale on Apple TV+, do we finally understand the truth now about the goats?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say at the moment: Lumon and, to be specific, Mr. Drummond was using some of the goats as sacrifices. An extremely young goat was meant to mark the completion of Cold Harbor, but that is when both Mark and also Lorne of Mammalians had a chance to fight back. Luckily, the goat was saved!

Now, here is the thing: Have we learned the full truth about the goats now? Is there anything more to them? We still hope that there is something more than Kier sacrifices here, given that this alone is not as impactful as it could otherwise be.

Unfortunately, you may not be getting a clear answer from the cast anytime soon. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Christie had to say:

I do actually have the answers, but one of the conditions of doing the show from the creative team was they asked me something and I agreed to it, which was that I had to actually undergo the severance procedure. That means that I will never be able to release what the goats mean.

This is a joke that the Game of Thrones alum has made prior to the finale but honestly, it still works. It is unusual that there would be so many goats if the whole purpose was sacrifices … though then again, is there a chance that you have to make a lot of these happen all at once? It is something that, at least for the time being, lingers in the background amidst a number of other big-time Severance mysteries. It may take some time for the picture to become clearer.

Do you think that we know all we should about the goats after the Severance season 2 finale?

