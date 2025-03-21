Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+

Less than 24 hours following the arrival of the Severance season 2 finale over at Apple TV+, we do have good news about season 3!

Today, the folks over at the aforementioned streaming service have confirmed that you will have a chance to see more of Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and the rest of the cast moving forward. Executive producer and director Ben Stiller has already noted that there will hopefully be a smaller gap between seasons than what we have seen in the past, so fingers crossed when it comes to that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

In a statement right now (per Variety) about the renewal, here is what Stiller had to say:

“Making ‘Severance’ has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of … While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Meanwhile, star Adam Scott added the following:

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole ‘Severance’ team … Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

One of the most important things about this announcement for now is rather simple: There is no mention that season 3 will be the final one. By virtue of that, we are hoping already that there is going to be a chance for at least one more batch of episodes after the fact. At this point, why wouldn’t you want that? While we know that there are viewers who want answers, we are also fine with a slow build.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on the Severance season 2 finale and all that transpired

What do you think about Severance being renewed now for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







