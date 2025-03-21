Severance season 2 finale: Ben Stiller on Cobel, Milchick motives

We more than understand if anyone out there is still spinning after the events of the Severance season 2 finale on Apple TV+. Consider what happened! This is as big and crazy a story as we have ever seen at this point, and it does make sense to have a ton of questions as to what else could be coming.

Now, we just have to wait and see where everyone stands on the other side of that brutal, bloody conclusion at the end of the season. We do not exactly think that anything at present is super-predictable, and that is probably the point.

So what exactly are the motives of people like Cobel and Milchick? In the case of the former, it is really hard to trust her at all, especially when you take a step back and consider that she really wanted to ensure that Cold Harbor was completed. Meanwhile, Seth is someone who has shown signs of rebellion and yet, remains still a company man. He didn’t exactly help anyone in the season 2 finale … though he did roast the Kier automaton.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is some of what executive producer and director Ben Stiller had to say about these two:

Hopefully, in our show, you don’t quite know where the antagonists are coming from or where their allegiance is — and who’s necessarily an antagonist. That was my hope this season with Cobel. You see more to her, but her motivations are always unclear in terms of what she ultimately wants. It’s the same with Milchick. These are people who are in something very close to a cult, which has such a strong pull on them. Even if they’re not technically severed, they’re still cut off from a part of themselves due to their allegiance to Kier and the ideology of Lumon. I hope when you see that last moment with Milchick too, you don’t know what he’s going to do or in which direction he’s going to go.

Hopefully, we do get to see some sort of Milchick spotlight in the third season … how can we not want that?

What did you think about the overall events of the Severance season 2 finale?

