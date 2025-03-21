The Conners season 7 spoilers: Jane Lynch set for important role

As you prepare for the launch of The Conners season 7 on ABC in just a matter of days, know there are reasons aplenty for excitement. Not only are you going to get closure to what is a decades-long saga, but you will also be seeing some great guest stars!

Take, for example, the emergence of Glee and Only Murders in the Building alum Jane Lynch for what is set to be an enormous role.

According to a report from TVLine, Lynch is going to recur within the six-episode final season as the family’s attorney, one that will be brought about by the events of the premiere. If you look below, you can see the full synopsis that sets up these events a little bit in advance:

Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne’s addiction, which sparks a family debate.

In the end, this is a reminder that for the end of this show, the writers are getting set to put everything out there for viewers to check out — even some stuff that may be controversial to even bring up again. This story feels simply like a chance to address some of what happened to Roseanne, but also how the family continues to move forward. Drug addition is a real problem in the country and because of that alone, it makes sense for the series to dive into this now.

As for whether or not they are going to be successful in these efforts to sue the company, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story. After all, you gotta assume that some of the opposition here is going to have all sorts of money, power, and influence.

