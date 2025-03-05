The Conners season 7 spoilers: Zoe Perry to join Laurie Metcalf

We know that later this spring, you are going to have a chance to see the season 7 premiere of The Conners. Why not celebrate with some casting news?

Given that Laurie Metcalf has been an institution on the series for a rather long time, doesn’t it make sense that her real-life daughter Zoe Perry stops by? We tend to think so, especially when you also factor in here that she’s a comedy star in her own right thanks to Young Sheldon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report from TVLine, Perry will be appearing in two episodes of the upcoming six-episode season, playing the part of “a cop who gives Jackie a hard time about considering rejoining the police force at her age.” This does feel like a fun story for the show to tackle, even if there are some obvious comparisons to The Rookie, another show on ABC.

We do imagine that the final run of The Conners is going to be full of sentimental moments, not that this is all that much of a surprise. This is a series that has always balanced comedy with slice-of-life content for a working-class family. There is no real reason to think that we are about to see anything different now. It actually feels fitting for the show on a meta level that we are going to see Perry join her mother before everything wraps up.

As for Zoe’s future on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage…

She has made some sporadic appearances on the show over the years and with that in mind, we have a hard time imagining that this is about to change now. We do love that the CBS show does a good job of remembering the past, even while it pushes forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Conners, including the premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







