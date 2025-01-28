The Conners season 7 premiere date finally revealed at ABC

If you have been desperate to learn about the official The Conners season 7 premiere date at ABC for a while, we understand. Because of this, we are more than a little bit psyched to have more news to share today!

The network has now officially confirmed that the long-running sitcom is poised to kick off its final season on Wednesday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This will be following the finale of Shifting Gears, which only had a ten-episode order for its first season. The Conners is only going to have six episodes to wrap everything up, which certainly is not a lot of time. However, we’re still grateful that the show is getting a send-off at all when you consider the long history and legacy of a lot of these characters.

As for what we are anticipating within the final chapter of the show, we do not necessarily think that the producers are going to be doing anything that is fundamentally different from what we have seen in the past. This is a show that for the most part, has done what it can to depict the struggle of the working class in America — with a little bit of humor, as well. there may be callbacks that go back decades in the final season and we would hardly be surprised.

Of course, we also would not be surprised if the finale ends in a way that is open enough that the show could come back in some shape or form down the road … even if we would hardly say that this is a guarantee at this particular moment in time. (Could there even be another spin-off?)

