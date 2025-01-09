The Conners season 7 spoilers: Will there really be closure?

We know that later this year, we are going to have a chance to dive into The Conners season 7 over on ABC. Beyond that, we’re also aware that the end is near. We may not love to think about it, but this is the final batch of episodes. There are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up!

With all of this in mind, of course the question then becomes how in the world all of this is going to happen … and whether or not it is possible with the amount of time that’s been given.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, The Conners star Emma Kenney makes some of her own concerns about the end pretty clear — and at the end of the day, a lot of them do feel rather understandable:

In previous seasons, we did 13-to-22 episodes, so it definitely is difficult to wrap the whole world up in just six episodes — three hours, ultimately. It does leave a few open-ended questions towards the end.

Hopefully, even if there are some loose threads, we are still able to come away from this show feeling rather happy for a lot of the main characters and like the totality of the journey was really worth it. What else could you really ask for with a show that has been around for some time? While it may not be as true for Kenney’s character, there are others within this world that have been present for a better part of decades. You want to see them land the plane in a way that feels meaningful, and that the entirety of the tale has been truly worth it.

How much closure are you really anticipating from the end of The Conners on ABC?

Do you wish there were more episodes? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come on back for some additional updates now.

