The Conners season 7 premiere date: Winter reveal incoming?

At this point, doesn’t it feel like a done deal that The Conners season 7 is going to get a premiere date pretty darn soon? From this vantage point, let’s just say so.

After all, remember that ABC has already confirmed that the sitcom will be kicking off its final, six-episode chapter in March, meaning that there is a good chance that the show will be back before the winter is over. That’s without even talking about some sort of premiere-date announcement.

At this point, we do think that it is inevitable that a premiere date for The Conners is about to be announced; by virtue of that, we don’t think that you will be waiting too long to learn more about what is ahead.

As for what lies ahead in the final season, we do tend to think that there will be a lot of nostalgic moments but also some great / relatable content for viewers out there. This is a show that has been at times about struggle, but also watching the family work through some of it. This is something that could be amplified further here, and we hope that there is at least hope for how a few of these stories ultimately tie together. After all, we’re not hearing anything about some further spin-offs or continuations of this world.

We would’ve loved for there to be more than six episodes in the final season; yet, at the same time we’re just glad that the series is getting a proper ending at all. Just remember that there are so many different shows in this current era that are not getting that.

