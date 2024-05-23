The Conners season 7 spoilers: How will the story end?

As many of you are aware at this point, we are going to be waiting a while to see The Conners season 7 arrive on ABC. Also, it will be the end. That is something to be emotional about and for good reason. We’ve come a long way since the early days of the spin-off. These characters have evolved, and they certainly still have room to grow a little bit more.

Now, within the shortened final season, are there more surprises in store? For the time being, it at least feels likely! To get a better sense of what’s to come, see what showrunner Bruce Helford had to say to TVLine:

We don’t want to give anything away, but there are no shortage of surprises in the Conners‘ lives. What’s that line in Fiddler on the Roof? “We are your chosen people. But, once in a while, can’t you choose someone else?” [Laughs] I think that there is much to happen that is not expected. I mean, we’ve got Bev out there, basically hopping trains and stealing pies off of windowsills. There are a lot of things that are in play, that are in motion, and a lot of things that will come in that aren’t in motion yet.

Helford also notes in this interview that they never ended up filming a possible tag in the event that the season 6 finale was the end of the series, mostly because they were getting good signs from the network. This show has also gone on so much longer than the producers first thought that it would. Some of that speaks to how much the people involved like doing it; another part of it is the positive response from the audience.

We don’t need to see the lives of these people change radically — we just want them happy! If that happens, it will easy to be satisfied.

