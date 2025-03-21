The Pitt season 1 episode 13 promo: A SWAT team is here?

As you prepare to see The Pitt season 1 episode 13 on Max next week, are we about to see things go from bad to worse?

Well, let us just start off here by noting that there is a significantly good chance of that happening. After all, the promo for what lies ahead suggests that a SWAT team is actually on the way to the hospital!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the aforementioned preview for what is to come, one that suggests that the shooter may actually be heading to the hospital. Is this David? It is easy to argue that this is the case given that he did express a violent intent earlier this season … but it is very much not confirmed.

For Robby, the problems are going to be mounting up severely. Not only is he dealing with a near-constant run of gunshot victims, but it also seems as though one of them may be Jake. Is he going to survive? This is such a painful situation for Noah Wyle’s character and, unfortunately, it could also be the very thing that ends up making him crack … but we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening here or not.

In general, there are only three more episodes to go this season, and from here on out, we expect almost constant tension and drama. We do at least know that a season 2 is coming, so you don’t have to worry about that; instead, just be fearful for what could be coming at every single step of the way.

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 1 episode 13 on Max next week?

