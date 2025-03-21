The Pitt season 1 episode 12: More on big Jack Abbott return

We knew entering The Pitt season 1 episode 12 on Max that we were going to see the return of Shawn Hatosy as Jack Abbott. Yet, the way it happened certainly made some sense.

Abbott proved to be one of the many doctors who came in following the news of the mass shooting, one that radically changed the entire makeup of the hospital. All of a sudden, many of the storylines for the first part of the season went by the wayside as everyone had to treat victims as they were rushed in to the hospital. This also meant that someone like Abbott had to take charge, despite him struggling to keep himself going at the start of the season.

Speaking to TV Insider, the Animal Kingdom alum Hatosy discussed further what it was like to step in to this world at this point:

“I had some idea of who Abbott was, but I didn’t fully comprehend his importance to the hospital and his position there, so it was scary, coming in and having to dole out a protocol to this cast of people who have been there working together for, I don’t know, seven months.”

Abbott’s return, at least according to his actor, may end up helping him when it comes to rediscovering his purpose to a certain extent:

“There’s a moment on the roof in the first episode where Abbott says, ‘I’m not sure why I keep coming back here.’ And I believe these kind of events are what keeps him back because he has such a knack and talent for it, which not a lot of people do, and there is something incredibly comforting, even though it’s a really difficult job, about knowing your place. That’s why he thrives.”

While we don’t want to speak too much for the long-term future here, it certainly feels in theory like there are reasons for Abbott to be around the rest of the season. We’ll see if that ends up being the case.

What did you think about the overall events of The Pitt season 1 episode 12 overall?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates down the way.

