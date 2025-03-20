Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, March 20, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What can we say at the same time about SVU? As you would imagine, there is so much worth diving into within this piece.

So, where can we begin? It does only feel natural to kick things off with some good news! You will see the franchise returning tonight in its normal 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and we imagine that there are going to be a couple of emotional stories that you have a chance to see. One could involve a vigilante-like figure, whereas another could revolve around a deeply disturbing situation that SVU will need to solve and fast.

If you want to get more insight all about both right now, be sure to check out the attached synopses…

Law & Order season 24 episode 16, “Folk Hero” – 03/20/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a murder suspect becomes an underground hero, Brady seeks help from a former colleague to track down a culprit who seems to be in multiple locations. Baxter, Price and Maroun disagree on the best way forward when public interest heightens. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 16, “Let Me Bring Pardon” – 03/20/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The doctor of a comatose woman calls SVU when he discovers his patient is pregnant. Benson must convince the family to reject magical thinking and look at the facts. TV-14

What lies on the other side?

For the time being, all that we can really say here is that there is going to be a brief hiatus coming; yet, at the same time there are a number of episodes still to come this season! There may not be any renewal news as of yet, but we hope to have it in the near future. We also know that you are going to be a crossover at some point, just in case you needed another thing to look forward to here, as well.

What are you most excited to see moving into the next Law & Order episode alongside SVU?

