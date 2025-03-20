Severance season 2 episode 10 (finale): Last ‘Cold Harbor’ hopes

Tonight on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see the Severance season 2 finale. Are you ready to see “Cold Harbor” air?

We will admit that first and foremost, we have a lot of nervousness entering this chapter. It is the longest episode of the season at over 70 minutes, and we do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of awesome stuff packed in … but there are also causes for concern. Remember that there is still no real reason to trust Cobel, just as there are question marks regarding what is happening with Dylan. He tried to quit Lumon in episode 9, so is there a chance they will let him?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

If you have not seen the full synopsis yet for the Severance season 2 finale, you can take a look at below in full:

Season finale. Mark forms a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand.

Now, it still remains to be seen how much of a cliffhanger we are going to get, but we do tend to think we are going to hear more about season 3 shortly after the finale airs. Given how season 2 did bring some radical game-changers into the picture, we have every reason at the moment to believe that we are going to see that again.

Will Cold Harbor be finished?

For the time being, this is the huge question at the heart of everything. If that happens, remember that Gemma could be lost for good. Also, what will Lumon even want with Mark in the event it is done? What we are trying to say is that there is a reason to think that the entire game could be changed all over again…

Related – Get some more news now on Severance, including some additional insight all about what could be coming

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering the Severance season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







