Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 sneak peek: Van & Tai’s visitor

In less than 24 hours you will have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 arrive — want to see a sneak peek now?

Well, let’s just start off here by setting the table for the central story in the present: Lottie is dead, and nobody has a clear sense as to what happened to her. The murder investigation continues, and that is going to lead to “citizen detective” Misty paying a visit to Van and Tai with a pretty interesting piece of information.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new sneak peek for this episode that features Misty barging into a room with Van and Tai revealing that the latter had a clandestine meeting with Lottie before she was killed. Does this mean that she killed her? Not exactly, but Tai is not being altogether forthcoming when it comes to what actually happened.

Of course, it is 100% easy to argue that the person responsible for Lottie’s death is the same person who sent Shauna the tape. Why wouldn’t it be? Someone from the past may be having revenge on their mind, whether that be a surviving Yellowjacket we have not met or some sort of family member. For the time being, you can make a lot of arguments, and all of it is seemingly aggrandized further by the fact that we have these new people who turned up in the wilderness at the end of episode 6.

In the end, we know that we’re pretty darn excited for some more information — but there are also three more installments coming after the fact. There is plenty of room for other surprises!

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 on Showtime?

