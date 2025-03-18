Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 spoilers: EP on ‘big moves’

As we brace ourselves in order to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, it does feel fair to say that things are going to be crazy.

So what is going to be coming from here on out? Well, we tend to think that this week’s installment is going to feature those mysterious arrivals. Are they bird-watchers? Also, is there any chance that the survivors in the wilderness will let them live? Given that they did just see Coach Ben’s head, you can argue that they know too much and aren’t going to be useful in getting them back home.

Ultimately, co-creator Ashley Lyle is not going to give you many answers about any of this — at least for the time being. However, she did indicate to Deadline that there is a lot more in terms of information and answers ahead:

“I feel like things really start to ramp up, six onward, and I’m very curious how people would respond … I think we do start answering some big questions, and I think the finale is really fun, so I’m just excited for people to watch it. You never know, especially the bigger the move, the more room you’re leaving for divisiveness, but we’re all about making big moves on this show.”

Would Yellowjackets be the show that it is in the event that everyone was happy? We’re going to lose characters a lot of people love; while certain people are going to make it to the present, that does not mean they are immune to a lot of drama first. There is still a lot of wiggle room in the timelines, and you have to be prepared for it. We also know that there is an x-factor that you also have to consider here, as well — who is Hilary Swank playing? How could that change the show?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

