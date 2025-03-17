Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7: Who could die next?

As we look towards Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 on Showtime, one thing is clear — more death could be coming. So, who could be caught in the crosshairs?

Well, let us start things off here by noting that with Coach Ben gone, so is one of the few moral compasses of the group — at least, provided you are assuming that he did not set the cabin ablaze. Meanwhile, Shauna is moving into more of a leadership position, and we certainly know that she can be brutal when it comes to some of her decision-making.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other YELLOWJACKETS updates!

Given that Natalie, Shauna, Travis, Van, Lottie, Misty, and Tai are all around in the present to some extent, they are all save. So, who is in the most danger? Of the Yellowjackets, you have to look at Mari, especially given all of the speculation that she could be Pit Girl. Meanwhile, we have yet to see any evidence that Akilah is still out there, either. Then, you’ve got Melissa — we know it is easy to speculate that she is actually going to come back in the present and played by Hilary Swank, but that is not confirmed at present.

If there is one thing that we can say with a measure of confidence at this point, though, it is that none of these people are technically the ones in the most danger at present. Instead, we would shift our focus more in the direction of the new arrivals — people who seem to be bird-watchers or lovers of nature who have stumbled upon the group. They’ve seen Ben’s metaphorical head on a platter and by virtue of that, it is hard to imagine that the Yellowjackets are going to keep them alive for long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including what more is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







