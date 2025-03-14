Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7: The new arrivals…

As we look more towards Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 on Showtime, it certainly feels like one story is front and center.

What are we talking about here? Well, at this point, it is not something that is all that hard to figure out. At the end of episode 6, we saw multiple people turn up in the wilderness back in the past. Who were they? Well, the two were not wearing any sort of uniform and by virtue of that, we tend to think that they could be birdwatchers or someone else who has just stumbled into a huge problem.

How bad are we talking here? Well, let’s just say that unless they can talk themselves out of a bind, they could easily be killed for one simple reason: They’ve seen the feast of Coach Ben and that’s a hard secret for them to hold onto. All of a sudden, they may be viewed as threats. We do know that a number of Yellowjackets are eventually going to get out of the forest but now? That’s where things do get a little bit complicated.

For now, let’s just say the following here: There are some more problems that are going to presumably await the women before they get back to society. We have yet to see anything when it comes to Pit Girl, and that’s without even mentioning what is going on when it comes to future evolutions of the Antler Queen.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: There is not a lot of official intel out there yet about episode 7. At the same time, we do still think that you are going to be seeing a story that is shocking and perhaps even morose at times.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

