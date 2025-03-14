Is Steven Krueger leaving Yellowjackets, role of Coach Ben Scott?

Is Steven Krueger leaving Yellowjackets following the events of season 3 episode 6? Have we seen the end of Coach Ben’s story here?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that going into the episode, we actually thought that the guy was going to be around a little while longer. After all, he was just labeled “the bridge,” otherwise known as the person who could theoretically bring everyone back home!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other YELLOWJACKETS updates!

So what happened instead? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that Ben’s death came as a result of him giving up himself and his time out there. He refused to eat some of the food that was presented to him and at one point, many of the young women tried to force him to eat. Yet, it was Natalie herself who decided that enough was enough and decided to give him the death that he so wanted. It was something that happened as a bit of a mercy for him, and he was grateful as the moment finally arrived.

The cruel, tragic irony that came as a result of what we saw here is rather simple: As the women screamed out amidst their ceremonial feast on their coach, they were discovered by some people who could theoretically help them get out of this place. The problem? They also saw that they were about to dine on Ben.

Is this really the end for Ben?

We tend to imagine that Steven won’t be back full-time moving forward, but we have also seen through multiple Ella Purnell appearances at this point that there is always a chance you could come back. Maybe it is a dream sequence; or, maybe you get a flashback here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Yellowjackets, including more season 3 episode 7 details

What you think about the events of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 overall, including Ben’s death?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







