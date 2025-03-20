Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Julia Stiles on possible return

Is there any chance at all that we are going to see Julia Stiles appear as Lumen on Dexter: Resurrection at some point?

Well, for those who have not been around these parts before, we have made our desire abundantly clear to see this character re-enter the picture. After all, season 5 may be the most underrated one of the original show and beyond that, there was a natural connection that was there between her and Dexter Morgan. Honestly, we believed it more than almost any other love interest that the character has ever had.

While at present nothing is confirmed when it comes to a possible Lumen return, Stiles herself told Screen Rant recently that she is open to it:

“I loved working on that show. I feel like her chapter kind of closed at the end, because she went back into the light. So any reboot of Dexter, I don’t know how she would descend into darkness again, but I do appreciate it.”

Now, given that Resurrection is not meant to be some one-season experiment, we certainly think that there could be a lot of different possibilities that are out there.

One major reason why it may not happen…

Well, the greater Dexter universe right now is being run by Clyde Phillips, who departed the original show after season 4. This doesn’t mean that he would 100% avoid Lumen because of this, but he may not have the same nostalgia for that character as others. We have seen him already bring on board some familiar characters from his run of the show including Brian Moser and even a brief Miguel Prado mention. We know that a Trinity prequel is also out there as a possibility, and he was the focus of season 4.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

