Shifting Gears season 1 finale: About the big Matt, Eve kiss

We knew that there was a chance that we were going to see some big moments on the Shifting Gears season 1 finale, and the title here was “Kiss.” Because of that alone, we had to assume that there was going to be a romantic moment.

So was it between Riley and Gabriel? Not so much, though we had a moment where it seemed like it could happen. Instead, the end of the episode tonight revolved more around getting a chance to see Eve and Matt lock lips! Much of the first season was about Tim Allen’s character dealing with grief, but he now does have a chance to move forward.

So does this kiss signal that Jenna Elfman could be back for a larger role moving forward? It feels that way, at least based on what executive producer Michelle Nader had to say to TVLine:

Yes to more Eve! We are so lucky to have Jenna in the show. And Eve and Matt are such unlikely animal friends. Their chemistry is very spicy so I am personally dying to see where this goes.

Of course, we do think that Matt trying to find some sort of lasting love could be a major component in season 2 but really, we are just talking about one of many different things that could be a factor in the rest of the show. One of the most important things that Shifting Gears needs to do is work in order to ensure that relationships are constantly developing in some way. While there is a certain familiarity that comes with a sitcom, you also need to ensure that there are chances to see different sorts of comedy over the course of time.

What did you think about the events of the Shifting Gears season 1 finale?

