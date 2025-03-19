Shifting Gears season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the events of the Shifting Gears season 1 finale on ABC, is there going to be a season 2 renewal? Can you have high hopes?

Well, the first order of business here is where things stand behind the scenes — nothing has been 100% confirmed. We are hopeful that there is going to be more, and that is largely due to the fact that the ratings have been pretty darn solid over the course of the past several weeks. Even though they have declined from the premiere, they have fared reasonably well and there is still a lot of room to grow. We also do think having two sitcom veterans in Tim Allen and Kat Dennings is very much helpful, as well.

So how long does ABC have to decide this? We do tend to think that we’re going to have a chance to learn over the course of the next couple of months, though they could take less time than that if they are dead-set on bringing the series back. One thing that Shifting Gears season 2 would benefit from greatly is simply having a chance to understand more of what viewers really enjoyed about the first go-around. That information they would be able to utilize even more in an attempt to grow the story and the characters.

The other big question that we’ve got here is honestly simple: Is there a chance to have more episodes for a season 2? Ten is really not a lot for a show of this nature. Even if we don’t get a 22-episode season (which was normal for a lot of comedies), could we at least get 13? Is that too much to ask?

If we do get a renewal, our general feeling here is that the show

