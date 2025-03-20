The Amazing Race 37 episode 3: Who got the Express Pass?

Entering The Amazing Race 37 episode 2 on CBS, we knew that one team was going to have a chance to earn the coveted Express Pass. Over the course of these 90 minutes we got that, plus some major arguments and also one of the most imbalanced Detours that we’ve ever seen.

After all, who would have thought that pretending to be a ninja would be so much harder than doing giant origami? Yet, that is exactly what we saw as team after team ended up abandoning the former in favor of the latter. Yet, we do understand their thinking … mostly because being a ninja appeared on the surface to be so much more fun!

In getting back to the Express Pass, this is where we will give some praise to Jonathan & Ana. While they did not win the leg (Scott & Lori did), they have a chance to skip some task later on this season. Ironically, they are probably one of the last teams to actually need this given the fact that Jonathan is one of the most competitive people ever. Are they one of the most obvious contenders for the finale out there by far?

At the very least, we will praise this leg for offering up some Japanese culture though oddly, it also felt rather simple for a 90-minute episode of TV. It easily felt as though one more task could have been thrown in here, especially to add some more diversity to what was a predictable endgame.

Courtney & Jasmin are done

This was just a case of the Roadblock dooming them earlier on in the episode and they could not make up all of the lost time. They were not who we thought would be eliminated heading into the episode based on past performance, but you could see this one coming, especially when you started to see other teams struggling to find a taxi — typically a tell-tale sign that the producers are trying to create drama where there is none.

What did you think about the events here of The Amazing Race 37 episode 3?

