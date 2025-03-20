The Amazing Race 37 episode 4: What is the Driver’s Seat?

We knew entering The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 that there would be a number of new twists … but what is the Driver’s Seat, exactly?

Well, based on what Phil Keoghan said to the teams at the end of episode 3, at some point in the upcoming leg the first team to arrive is going to have a chance to decide how tough they want to make an upcoming challenge on a number of other people. Let’s just say that this is the sort of way to make enemies almost immediately, and we are curious to see how that plays out.

To get a few more details now on what is to come (including the location of the next leg), be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 synopsis:

“There’s No Addresses in the Jungle” – Racers travel to Bali, Indonesia, where the first team to arrive at the “driver’s seat” board must make a difficult decision that impacts the outcome of the Roadblock and the game, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 26 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is a primary purpose to what we are going to be seeing with this twist, it is likely to build up some of the competitiveness between everyone who is remaining. You want there to be rivalries on this show! Sure, it is fun when some teams like each other, but this is still reality television and there needs to be some element of drama, as well.

As for who the current favorite is to win, it has to be Jonathan & Ana. Just think in terms of how competitive they are … but then also the Express Pass that they have.

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 next week?

