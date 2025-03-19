Foundation season 3 premiere date: A March 2025 update

With us now so deep into the month of March, is more news on a Foundation season 3 premiere date coming up soon?

Obviously, it is worth noting that it would be great to get more insight on that, especially given the fact that season 2 streamed on Apple TV+ such a long time ago. If you wanted to dive back into this world almost immediately, we’d understand — especially thanks to the fact that filming for the third season is now done. It took quite a long time to happen, due at least in part to a major pause during the industry strikes of 2023.

So what can we say insofar as where things stand now? We’d love to indicate that premiere-date news is imminent but unfortunately, there is no clarity on that at this particular moment in time. Instead, we have to just wait and see when the streamer actually wants the show back for more and when there is another hole in the schedule. Remember that they have The Studio and Your Friends and Neighbors coming up shortly after Severance ends, and we tend to think that moving forward, there is also going to be more of The Morning Show before too long.

In the end, we do think that Foundation is going to be coming back at some point this year — though unfortunately, it is hard to guarantee that you’re going to see anything more about it over the course of the next couple of weeks. For now, we would argue that the best-case scenario is that we do end up seeing the show back at some point this summer. If that happens, it will be easy to be excited about it!

