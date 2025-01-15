Foundation season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there any chance that we will hear more about a Foundation season 3 premiere date between now and the end of January?

First and foremost here, it does feel like we should point out the obvious that it has been a very long wait already and with that, of course we would like to get to the other side of it sooner rather than later. The real question is when a lot of the special effects are going to be done and the episodes are both edited and also ready to go.

So what is our hope here? Well, we do think that a spring or summer premiere date for Foundation season 3 could be in the cards, but the odds of us getting a reveal in January seem to be pretty darn low. After all, consider for a moment here that Severance seems to be the top priority for Apple TV+ and we imagine that will be the case for at least a few weeks — especially with the way in which it is being promoted across the board.

As for whether or not season 3 is going to be the final one for the sci-fi series, let’s just note this: We know that there some changes during production, including when it comes to the post of day-to-day showrunner. There is certainly more material from Isaac Asimov to be adapting; yet, we also know that this is a pretty expensive production. There is a certain threshold of viewership that needs to be maintained in order for the series to keep coming back.

What we are trying to say here is that the next batch of episodes for Foundation will be pretty darn important; anticipate with that in mind.

What are you the most eager to see on Foundation season 3 when the show comes back on the air?

