Foundation season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

Are you eager to see Foundation season 3 premiere on Apple TV+? Well, at this point, it is honestly tough to blame you! It’s been a long time already since the start of season 2 and we know already that this show has delivered so much great stuff from top to bottom.

If you have been following the show’s season 3 progress, you may be aware already that there are some bumps in the road here and there. After all, showrunner David S. Goyer is no longer in that role (but is still involved), and the series saw its production delayed extensively been the strikes of last year. Yet, the good news now is that filming IS done, which means that everyone can focus on the next order of business in finalizing the episodes.

Does all of this mean that Foundation is actually going to be back on the air at some point this year? Almost certainly not. This is an expensive series with a lot of special effects, and it is going to take a great deal of time for a lot of those to be perfected. Our sentiment is that if we’re lucky, there will be some sort of premiere date announcement at the end of the year, but more than likely it will come in winter 2025, with the actual premiere being some point in the spring.

Apple TV+ does have a lot of big hits on the way that could also help to tide people over. Remember that the second season of Silo is going to be coming up later this fall. Meanwhile, there is also a plan for Severance season 2 to premiere in January. Sure, these may be different shows by and large than Foundation, but they at least also bring you into immersive worlds and force you to think about some interesting questions.

