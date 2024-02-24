Foundation season 3: Showrunner to reportedly step down

There are some major changes in the works at Foundation season 3 — so what does it mean in regards to the show’s future?

Well, let’s just say that some of this is complicated. According to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator David S. Goyer is stepping down as showrunner ahead of the series restarting production on the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ hit. It had already been reported that Goyer would no longer direct some remaining episodes.

For those wondering, a good chunk of season 3 of Foundation was actually shot prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike last summer, and the plan is for filming to resume early next month.

Will Goyer still be involved in the series to some degree? Yes, and will contribute scripts from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, executive producer Bill Bost will be heading to the filming location in Prague to oversee the rest of production.

Why make this move midway through the season?

The aforementioned site notes that, to the surprise of no one, this is due budgetary issues between Goyer and the show’s production company Skydance. The reason this is hardly a shock is because cost-cutting measures have really become the new normal across entertainment as of late, and Foundation is also a pretty expensive production in between the scale of the story and all of its effects. We realize that it is commercially successful but even that does not spare it from changes.

Still, we understand if anyone is frustrated by some of these changes — we just hope that everyone involved is still able to execute the vision to the best of their ability. We know there is certainly enough source material to go beyond a season 3, but we will have to wait and see if that ends up happening or not.

