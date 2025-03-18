Ted Lasso season 4: Role of Henry to reportedly be recast

While production has yet to kick off for Ted Lasso season 4, we recognize that the writers are already working and planning ahead.

So, what does that mean on this particular instance? Well, let’s just say that there could be a big change involving a key role.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Apple TV+ is going to be bringing on board a new actor to play the role of Henry, Ted and Michelle’s son. Gus Turner played the role through the first three seasons, though a good bit of it took place through Facetime since he was on another continent from his dad.

So what does this recasting mean? Well, we do think that it could signal that we could be seeing much more of Henry entering a new season. The character will now supposedly be about twelve years old and a skilled soccer player within his own right. You can easily make the case that if Ted is heading back to Richmond to coach a women’s team, Henry would want to be around as many accomplished footballers as possible — provided that this is a passion of his. It would also likely incentivize Ted further to leave America, given that we have a hard time buying that he would ever leave his child again for a long period of time. After all, remember for a moment here that this is someone who went back at the end of season 3 in order to be the best father possible.

There will be new characters introduced for Ted Lasso season 3 — that much is clear. In the end, doesn’t there have to be when you think about getting a whole new team of women on board? Hopefully, the men’s team could return in some capacity, as well.

