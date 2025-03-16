Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

This past Friday, the glorious news was revealed that Ted Lasso is coming back for a season 4. Now, let’s pose another question: When will it premiere?

First and foremost, we should note that while the renewal at Apple TV+ is now official, production has yet to kick off. Jason Sudeikis has now confirmed that the writers are currently at work on the next chapter of the story, just like he has also noted that Ted will be working with a women’s team — an idea that seemed to be spawned out of what we saw at the end of season 3.

A number of early indicators out there seem to suggest that filming could kick off in late spring / early summer and if that is the case, it could stretch either to the end of this year or early 2026. Remember that the third season took far longer than you would have first expected, and that may be because the episodes are so long. We do not want to get any expectations up that we will return to the world of Richmond anytime soon.

Personally, our hope at the moment is that we are going to be seeing Ted Lasso back in the summer of 2026 — if it happens before that, we would consider it to be one of the greatest surprises possible. We wouldn’t be upset at all if we were forced to wait even longer than that. What matters at this point is that the long wait proves to be worthwhile, and that we see stories that are both funny but also moving. Luckily, we do believe the show achieves that when it is firing on all cylinders.

