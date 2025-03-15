Ted Lasso season 4: One big behind-the-scenes change

Yesterday, the glorious news was first confirmed that a Ted Lasso season 4 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ at some point. Now that we’ve said that, let’s note a pretty-important chance that may not get too much discussion in a mainstream way.

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, Jack Burditt, whose credits include Modern Family, 30 Rock, and Nobody Wants This, is coming on board as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Jason Sudeikis. The latter is incredibly important when it comes to potentially lightening the load on the series star, who was the main decision-maker for a lot of season 3.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Personally, we did feel like season 3 relied a little too heavily on Sudeikis, and that led to some episodes being a bit bloated — and to a lot of characters starting to become a little too much like Ted himself. Having another voice in there is essential for a diversity of personalities and beyond just that, also allowing for some new humor at the same time.

We do know already that story-wise, there are going to be some things that are different for season 4 from the first three seasons. Namely, we are talking here about the fact that a women’s team at AFC Richmond seems to be the focus. We know that a lot of characters from the first three seasons could be back — at least when it comes to the coaches and/or staff. It does seem like we are going to have a group of female players who will hopefully be interesting and unique.

In the months to come, we are hopefully going to get more insight when it comes to the cast. How could we want anything different?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Ted Lasso, including the apparent return of Juno Temple

What do you most want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







