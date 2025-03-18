FBI season 7 episode 16 return date at CBS: ‘Covered’

After what you have a chance to see tonight on CBS, are you eager to see an FBI season 7 episode 16 return date? What about other insight on what is ahead?

First and foremost here, it makes sense to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air next week. Instead, the plan appears to be bringing the rest of the franchise back for more when we get around to April 1 (no joke). There are still a handful of episodes left this season and clearly, the writers want to save some good stuff until May sweeps.

So if you are wondering what more is coming, the title for the next episode carries with it the title of “Covered.” Unfortunately, there is not too much else out there about the story yet. Expect some sort of intense case mixed with personal content for one of the agents — basically, exactly what we have seen from this show over the years.

What else do we know about the season?

The bad news is that FBI: International and Most Wanted have been canceled, and that is news that we are going to be reckoning with for a rather long time. Meanwhile, there is a CIA spin-off that is in development and while originally it was going to be set up within a flagship show, it does not appear as though that will be the case anymore. Instead, it could just air as a standalone series during the 2025-26 season, but we may have to wait and see a little while to see if that comes to pass.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

