FBI: CIA spin-off may now get series order at CBS

We know that at this point, the FBI franchise is in a state of relative flux. After all, CBS recently canceled two spin-offs in International and Most Wanted. However, it appears that at the same time, they are looking to move forward with a CIA-spin-off. FBI: CIA was the original title but at this point, it appears as though that is going to change.

According to a new report from Deadline, the plans behind the scenes here have radically shifted. While it originally appeared as though the show was going to get a backdoor pilot during the original series, it now seems as though it could be angling towards a straight-to-series order … though nothing is even confirmed when it comes to that at this point. There is still a casting process happening for a new lead, and it is our hope that we hear about that before too long.

So what exactly is this aforementioned series really about? Well, according to the aforementioned publication, “the proposed offshoot centers on a dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent who are part of a new, clandestine task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City.” This helps to explain the overly-convoluted title a little bit, but at the same time, we really do hope that it would be sold rather easily to viewers.

As for why CBS would prefer this show in some form to what they currently have, the simplest answer we can give is that it would be a little more cost-effective than their other spin-offs. After all, remember for a moment here that the longer a show tends to get, the more expensive it becomes.

