FBI season 7 spoilers: Tom Cavanagh set as Isobel’s husband!

If you did find yourself eager to get some more insight on FBI season 7 right now, why not celebrate with some casting news? It is certainly easy to do that, after all, when Tom Cavanagh is involved!

Now, let’s go ahead and get to some of the big news about who the one-time star of The Flash and many other things is going to play. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see the actor appear coming up as Isobel’s husband Phillip, which is especially entertaining when you consider that nobody knew that the guy even existed until last month. She has proven a master at keeping her private life just that, and we’ll have to wait and see what he brings to the table here!

What we can at least say in general here is that we are always going to be happy to learn more about the private life of the agents whenever possible, and of course we hope that this remains the focal point of what the show does moving forward.

As for the greatness that comes with bringing Cavanagh on board, we do tend to think that a lot of it is tied to him being able to hit so many different genres. We know that he can tackle drama, but also make you laugh here and there — and isn’t some lightness still needed within a world like this? We tend to think so.

(Now, if only there was a way to lighten up the news that FBI: International and Most Wanted are canceled, which is not something that we are able to still adequately process.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

