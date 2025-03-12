FBI season 7 episode 15 spoilers: The future for OA and Gemma

As we prepare to see FBI season 7 episode 15 on CBS, we know that there is room for all sorts of chaos at this particular point. That includes, of course, questions about the future of OA and Gemma.

Through a great deal of episode 14, you did see these characters in the midst of what was a dangerous life-or-death experience. However, the two were able to pull through. After conquering something like this, we know that it is easy to assume that the two of them could go the distance. However, we would sit here and say that, at least for now, nothing is guaranteed. Doing that almost would feel like a mistake!

In a new interview with TVLine about the events of this past episode, Zeeko Zaki indicates that there are a wide range of possibilities that could be in store for his character and Gemma now the rest of the way:

“I feel like we definitely left it off in a great place … I’m hoping that this experience makes us stronger, though I think it could go a lot of different ways. We’ll see what the writers are brewing.”

From a story perspective, one of the things that does complicate the situation at present is simply that the show is keeping so much under a heavy veil about what is ahead. You don’t get personal storylines for characters every single episode; this means that it could be a while before we circle back to this.

At the very least, we are at least happy to know that there are more FBI stories coming beyond this season, which we unfortunately cannot say about its two spin-offs in Most Wanted as well as International. Those two shows were canceled and there is no sign they are being picked up elsewhere for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

