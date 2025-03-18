The Bachelor finale spoilers: Grant Ellis’ After the Final Rose…

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see not just The Bachelor finale, but also the After the Final Rose as well. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, as we’ve seen over the course of the past few seasons, we are more than expecting to see a lot of major events unfold, both in the studio and also on the edited show from the past. Remember for a moment here that the aftershow has blended more into the rest of the three-hour event as of late and over the course of the night, we should learn not only who Grant Ellis picks, but why. It does feel like it is a legitimately hard choice for him now between Juliana and Litia. He has feelings for both of them, and it may actually be a situation here where things do go down to the wire.

Want to learn more about what to expect now? Then go ahead and check out the full finale synopsis:

It’s a crucial week in the Dominican Republic as Grant’s journey to find love concludes. Torn between two women, Grant seeks advice from his family on a decision that will dictate his future forever. Meanwhile, Grant joins Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch his final dates and the emotional conclusion of his journey unfold.

Above all else…

We really do hope for a happy conclusion to this season, and we say that mostly because the deck was stacked somewhat against Grant from the start. He had a shorter season! The fact that he had Zoe in the final three is proof of that, and the two barely had any time together all season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

