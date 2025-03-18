The Bachelor finale spoilers: Who will Grant Ellis pick?

The Bachelor finale is slated to come onto ABC next week and with that, it is high time to dive into Grant Ellis’ final rose. Who is he actually going to pick?

Obviously, we know that the identity of his potential fiancée is one great thing to discuss; however, the same can be said for how it happens. For most of the season, you have seen previews showing that Grant may still not know what he wants to do right before the final rose ceremony. That is something that you do have to wonder about at this point — was this all just some crazy editing, or is everything exactly as it appeared?

We honestly think that a lot of what is going on with Grant in the finale is about more than just who he chooses. After all, this is where you do need to realize that there are so many ramifications to your decision. It is hard to figure out how to reject someone at the end of the season in a way that feels respectful. There are only a handful of Bachelors over the years who have legitimately figured this out, and we do tend to think that Joey Graziadei last season was aided significantly by Daisy bowing out and saving him some of the trouble.

Of course, to go along with the finale, we know that you are also going to see the After the Final Rose special to go along with it. By virtue of that, there is so much stuff that we’re going to see! The one thing that we know we won’t be getting is an announcement of the next Bachelorette, mostly because that show is going to be on pause for the 2025 calendar year.

