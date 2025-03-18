Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11: Parvati & the Banker?

In just a matter of hours on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11. What more can we say leading up to that?

Well, we know from the end of this past episode that David had the power to choose someone else to take part in Deal or No Deal — his chooses were fairly limited but at the same time, Parvati was eager to play. Does that mean that she is going to actually do just that?

Well, if you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak preview for the next Deal Or No Deal Island episode that gives you a much better sense of what is to come as Parvati officially is set to face off against the Banker. She wants to do it, and David is eager to give her that opportunity. It is often a rite of passage within the game, and we tend to think she’s aware that if someone else has the power, she could easily be booted.

We’ve said this before in multiple previews, but the whole “goal” of this game is more or less a massive misnomer. It is really not about banking money and rather, it’s about just trying to find a way to take a deal when the odds are most in your favor. If we are Parvati, we would go as soon as there is a chance of at least 60% that she made a good deal. We know that there are instances where it could be over 66%, but it can take specific circumstances to make it there. Luck is a big part of the game, but luck has also been on her side at times.

