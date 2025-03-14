Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11 preview: The jury?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11 on NBC next week, know this: Another twist is coming.

So what is going to make this one stand out from the pack? Well, the simplest answer that we have right now is that former players are going to return and with that, they can choose to potentially help the final three contestants in some way. They don’t have to, though, and that is going to be a real test of whether or not they care about or respect the game that they played.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR videos!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode that (spoiler alert) features CK having a conversation with Dr. Will, where he makes it very-much clear to her that he has no intention helping her out. The reason we put the spoiler alert here is because this seemingly implies that CK did in fact make it to the final three of this season, which was not confirmed at the end of episode 10. This means that either Parvati or Lete was likely eliminated following the next Deal or No Deal game, pending some sort of additional super-weird twist.

The problem that CK does face here is that even if she is in the final three, it’s going to be very hard for her to go further without any help. We don’t think Will is acting this particular way because he is bitter; instead, this is more of a microcosm of how CK played where she tried to take a certain high ground sometimes while simultaneously breaking a rule at a challenge and being as sneaky as anyone else in the game.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Deal or No Deal Island season 2 right now

What do you think we are going to see at this point moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are more big updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







