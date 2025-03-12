Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11: Dr. Will is back?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11 is coming to NBC next week — and of course, there is a lot of ground to cover.

First and foremost, it makes perfect sense if you are still banging your head against the wall over what you saw last night! The network marketed a double elimination and technically, Phillip is the only one who left the game. The cliffhanger revolved around who David would choose to play Deal or No Deal at the final four — Parvati wants to go for it and yet, there is no guarantee he’ll give her the chance. We know that his preference is that Lete goes at this point, given that she almost certainly wants him out.

It’s a little hard to speculate on this stuff at present, so let’s instead pivot to this: After the final four elimination, the remaining three contestants will be visited by ghosts from Deal or No Deal Island past. After all, the preview showed Dr. Will Kirby, plus many other eliminated contestants, back on the beach one final time. Our general feeling is that they are somehow involved in who makes it to the end of the game, and your past decisions could come back to haunt you to a certain degree.

Who is in the best spot at this point?

Well, it feels like it’s gotta be David just because he could steamroll any competition that is overtly physical and it seems like he’ll have a lot of eliminated contestants pulling for him. Sure, Phillip may be hurt by him, but we don’t think Dr. Will holds a grudge and Dickson views him as a father figure.

At this point, the only person we don’t see winning is CK — it is just super-tough to imagine that with the edit she has received a good chunk of the season.

Who are you rooting for entering Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11?

Also, who do you think will be eliminated next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

