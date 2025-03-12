Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11: Last before finale

Next week on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11, you are going to bear witness to something that is pretty darn huge. After all, the finale is almost here … but there’s still a little bit more to get into first.

For those who are not aware, the show is set to conclude things on March 25 and leading up to that, there is still a lot that needs to be attended to for the remaining contestants. It appears that something from the past could come back to haunt them, so does that mean some past choices are going to start to loom large? Well, at the moment, it appears as though there’s a decent chance of that.

Below, you can check out the full Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 11 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

03/18/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : The final three players confront a game-changing twist: their past choices could return to haunt them. The contestants must contend with the consequences of their actions. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

Does this mean that we are going to be seeing some past contestants back on the show? There is at least a good chance of that. We don’t think that we’re going to see something straight out of Survivor where they vote for the winner, but could they actually vote for the next person to take part in the game itself? For now, it at least seems like this is something that is on the table.

No matter who wins, we just hope that there is some chaos the rest of the way — this has been a defining characteristic of the show in general, and we see no real reason to move away from that now.

