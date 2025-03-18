The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins on Sam Rockwell

We knew that The White Lotus season 3 was going to deliver some surprises, but who thought we’d be seeing Sam Rockwell? The acting icon made his debut as Frank on this past installment and based on the preview for what is ahead, he is still going to be around.

As for how many cast members the character will be in contact with moving forward, let’s just say our expectations are low. After all, he was brought in as Rick’s friend and based on what we know at the moment, we don’t have a sense that he will be heading back to the resort with him.

Speaking on all of this further right now to TV Insider, here is some of what Walton Goggins himself had to say:

“I will say that that monologue was word for word … That’s what Mike [White] wrote, and he wrote it all just like that. It is one of the greatest monologues I’ve ever read in my life … Sam is not only my best friend, he’s one of my heroes. He trusts me and I trust him and… we have this symbiotic kind of listening relationship, so he’s going through it and I’m going through it and listening for the first time every time and it changes my reactions.”

The performance by Rockwell in that scene was top tier and no matter what happens from here on out, we do tend to think that he’s already earned his place in greater White Lotus lore. Moving forward, we do tend to think that Rick will want his help amidst his confrontation with Jim, who he believes is responsible for the death of his father. As for whether that is really the case, hopefully we will find out soon…

