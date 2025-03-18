The Bachelor episode 8: Zoe eliminated by Grant Ellis

Tonight marked the last The Bachelor episode before the finale and of course with that, we had to get a dramatic exit. That is where Zoe came into the equation, as she was not given a rose by Grant Ellis after the overnight dates.

So are we shocked by this? Hardly, given the fact that they never had a one-on-one date before hometowns. Heck, neither Grant nor Zoe seemed to be altogether destroyed by the decision. He admitted after the fact that the two were not anywhere close to being in a position to be married, and we imagine that this was something that Zoe may have felt, as well. This is a real casualty of the show doing fewer episodes, as they really did both of these people a disservice if the goal here was to allow them a chance to legitimately build stuff.

Can Grant still find a way to make something work? Sure, and mostly thanks to the simple fact that the remaining women in Juliana and Litia have both had more time with him this season. Also, we tend to think they’ve reached a stronger overall place in the relationship.

As for who Grant will pick…

It honestly feels at this point like it could still go either way but at the same time, we personally think that Juliana may be a little more of the predictable choice — after all, the two are located close to each other and there is also no overt religious difference on the level that we just saw with Litia.

In the end, though, the dates in the finale may have a role to play in this — we will just have to wait and see.

Do you think that Grant made the right choice on The Bachelor episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

