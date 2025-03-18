Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11: Angela Bassett on crossover

Later this week, you are going to have a chance to check out Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 on ABC — so what lies ahead?

Obviously, one of the biggest storylines ahead is going to be tied to the appearance of Angela Bassett as Athena Grant. This is the first crossover that the 9-1-1 universe has done with this show, and suffice it to say we were shocked when the news first came out. After all, why in the world would Athena ever get on a boat again after what we saw on her own show?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

In a weird way, we do take a certain reassurance in the fact that Bassett had her own reservations when she was first approached. Speaking to TVLine, here is what the actress had to say on the subject:

“I was like, that doesn’t make sense … Athena would never get back on a boat again. I just can’t imagine what would get her back on board, other than to go on, turn around and come right back off. [That experience is] still fresh in the cells of her body. It’s very anxiety provoking for Athena to be on that boat for any amount of time.”

Bassett does say that the producers came up with a story that makes a reasonable amount of sense for her, and of course we do remain curious to note if we are eventually going to see any clues that this entire story may take place in an alternate universe from 9-1-1 itself. Is that crazy? Sure, but this is where we would remind you that this is a program that thrives doing crazy stuff and we have no real reason to think that this is about to change.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Odyssey and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







