Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Enter Athena Grant

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11. So what will the story be?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that we’ve made it to a spot that a lot of people have been excited to get to for a while now. The 9-1-1 crossover is coming up in seven days! Or, is it really a crossover at all? This is where things are a little bit complicated, all things considered. Remember here that Angela Bassett is the only confirmed performer from that show entering the Odyssey, but her purpose here may be something different than you would expect.

After all, for us we wonder mostly if this Athena is actually going to be the same one that exists within the present … or some sort of memory. We know that there are those who wonder if this is all a dream, an alternate universe, or something else rather crazy. We want to know if Athena is going to reference the last time she was on a cruise ship, as we do tend to think that this could be some sort of clue. (Then again, is this show all that interested in the theories at all?)

Below, you can check out the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 11 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

It’s Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.

We should note that the casino week theme is going to make the episode all sorts of fun — and even if you have never seen 9-1-1 before, we still don’t think that you are going to be all that lost.

