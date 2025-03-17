Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale: Host on epic ending

In a little over one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale arrive. So, what is going to happen over the course of that?

Well, for the time being, it is pretty easy to say that this is hard to predict give that much of will be based on the people who are there. On paper, it seems like David is the frontrunner given that he already has made it to the final three. Not only that, but he’s good in challenges and may not have as many enemies as some other people. Yet, there are other contenders there and we have to wait and see exactly what happens with some of them.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TV Insider, host Joe Manganiello had the following to say in a quote that does get us eager for what’s coming up:

“I really do think that where we’re at right now is like a roller coaster coming down the hill … It’s just a run to the finish. The strategy, the drama, the tension levels, it’s at an all-time high. I thought it was impossible to do what happens at the end of this season. And I’ve got to say that it’s one of the most insane things I have ever seen happen in my entire life.”

What in the world does that mean? Well, we could be seeing someone go extremely aggressive within the final game, or the financial result of this season could be really crazy in its own right.

In general, we will just say that out of the contenders left, we’re still shocked that both David and Parvati are still there. How in the world did that happen?

